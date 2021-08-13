Nalgonda: Protect planted saplings

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil directed the authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent the saplings planted on roadside from drying up and in Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the limits of various Gram Panchayats.

On Thursday along with District Panchayat Officer Vishnu Vardhan, he visited various gram panchayats in Nakrekal, Shali Gouraram, Narkatpally and Nalgonda mandals and inspected Avenue Plantation and Bruhath Palle Prakruthi Vanams.

The Collector directed the authorities concerned to plant saplings in vacant lands after crossing the flyover under Changampally gram panchayat limits of Nakrekal mandal and to set up Palle Prakruthi Vanam in that land. He inspected Avenue Plantation along the roads of Chandampally, Nelli Banda and Kadaparthi gram panchayats and gave suggestions to the officials concerned. The mandal-level officials were directed to plant another 5,000 saplings beside the already planted 10,000 saplings in Bruhath Palle Prakruthi Vanam in Kadaparthi gram panchayat limits and to set up a board, bore and electricity facility to provide water.

He also inspected avenue plantation in Perka Kondaram, Madhavaram (Kalan) and Vanga Marthi gram panchayat limits in Shali Gouraram mandal. He directed the staff to remove weed around the plants and paint white color to big trees along the roadside from Narketpally to Nalgonda.