Nalgonda: Raja Singh urges people to bless BJP for real development

Yadagirigutta/ Nalgonda: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh urged the people to give a chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party to witness the real development of the town in next five years.



On Thursday, he carried out election campaign for the party candidates in Yadagirigutta and Nalgonda towns. Addressing the people, he said BJP was the only party that could develop the towns by pumping Central government funds and putting the pressure on the State government to take them up.

Raja Singh said the TRS government was not in a position to develop the State as it was reeling under debts by taking up visionless programmes in the last six years of its rule. "TRS which betrayed the people of the State with false promises has no right to ask for votes in the municipal elections," he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not been giving permissions to BJP rallies and threatening the saffron party workers by using police force and official machinery.

He called upon people to give punishment to KCR by not electing his party candidates in the civic polls. He requested people to remember KCR's promises while voting and urged them to choose BJP as an alternative for good governance in urban local bodies.

In these election campaigns, party district leaders, candidates and supporters participated.