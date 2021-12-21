Nalgonda: RTC sees good response to 'hire a bus' offer

Nalgonda: The RTC has been grabbing the attention of people towards it by running hire buses for weddings, excursions and visiting Pilgrim places with a tag of safe journey and people friendly norms.

On one hand the RTC has been catering the travel needs of people, on the other hand earning additional income to corporation through hiring buses.

RTC Nalgonda region (seven depots in erstwhile district) has provided 85 buses to the people for various purposes in the month of October, 191 buses in November and 125 buses till December 20, on hire basis.

12 buses of 7 depots were allocated for hire services. Apart from regular services, these buses render hire based services to the people for their purpose.

In view of Ayyappas season of visiting the holy place Sabarimala of Kerala. RTC has come up with a special package with liberal norms to cater the travelling needs of Mala Darana Ayyappa Swamies.

The amount of the package of bus depends upon the up and down root map and type of bus selected by the respective Ayyappa Swamy group for 6 to 8 days trip.

Speaking to The Hans India, RTC Nalgonda regional manager Rajendra Prasad said that RTC is charging Rs 48.96 per Km for 36 seats super luxury bus, Rs 56.64 and Rs 47.20 per Km to 40 seats and 43 seats capacity luxury buses respectively. The charge for 49 seats capacity express service is Rs 52.43 per Km

He further informed that RTC will allow free travel of Guru Swamy of Ayyappa swamy's group, two cooks, 2 Manikanta Swamis and a luggage caretaker in the package.

He explained that parking, toll plaza, national permit fee and border tax have to be borne by the persons who hire the RTC service. He further explained that at least three days gap is required to arrange a bus to Sabarimala.

He clarified that the staff of RTC will evaluate the cost of package to Sabarimala according to the root map and bus type and bus will be readied as per schedule after paying the total amount of the tour package.

He also clarified that RTC will refund the total paid amount by excluding Rs 1000 if any Group of Ayyappas cancel their bus before 48 hours of journey time. So also Rs 5000 will be deducted if cancelled bus before 24 to 48 hours and deduction of Rs 10,000 if cancelled before 24 hours to last minute of journey time.

He informed that as many as 8 buses were booked by Ayyappa Swamy groups to Sabarimala in RTC Nalgonda region. Of them, 4 buses were booked from Suryapet, 2 from Yadagirigutta, 1 from Deverakonda and 1 bus from Miryalguda depot.

Of the 8 buses booked to Sabarimala, 3 buses already left for Sabarimala from Miryalguda , Suryapet and Devarakonda , whereas a bus is scheduled to leave for Sabarimala on December 22 and two buses on January 9 from Suryapet, two buses of Yadagirigutta about to leave for Sabarimala on January 1 and January 12 respectively, he added.