Nalgonda: Sathya Sai Seva helps out cobblers

Nalgonda: Members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi helped a few cobblers who were facing severe financial crisis due to the lockdown.

Samithi members came to know that a few cobblers (Mochees) who live on repairing footwear in Nalonda town on the way to Bus station are in pity position and family members of the respective mochees are not getting two times meal a day as their earning fall suddenly due to only four hours relaxation in the name of lockdown. The Convenor of Sathya Sai Seva Samithi and other members decided to help them.

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Convenor, K Krishna Babu, Dr Jayaprakash Reddy, Seva Dal coordinator Tukaramu approached two mochees and presented them "Amrutha Kalasham" (essential goods including rice, oil, groceries etc). Two mochees thanked Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi members for their kind gesture toward them.