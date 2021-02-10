Nalgonda: Show of strength show at KCR's public meeting

Halia (Nalgonda): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has checked the maps of ayacut of proposed 13 lift irrigation schemes of the erstwhile Nalgonda district after laying foundation stones at Nellikal village of Tirumalagiri (Sagar) mandal on Wednesday.

l The CM had lunch at State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy's residence at Nagarjuna Sagar.

l The public meeting on the

outskirts of Ibrahimpet under Halia Municipality started one hour late as the CM arrived at 4.10 pm instead of 3.10 pm to the meeting venue.

l Ticket aspirants for Sagar by-election including Nomula Bhagath, NC Koti Reddy, Mannem Ranjith Yadav and Gaddampally Ravinder Reddy set up their cut-outs along with CM KCR and mobilised large number of people from various villages of Sagar constituency to show their strength. MLAs of erstwhile Nalgonda district have left no stone unturned to mobilize people to the meeting by using school buses, DCMs and lorries.

l As many as 6 SPs from Nalgonda, Siddipet, Narayanpet and Sangareddy monitored security arrangements on the roads leading to the public meeting venue to avoid any untoward incident and regulated traffic till the meeting conclude.

l Women in large numbers,

particularly tribal women from Sagar constituency attended the meeting to listen the CM's speech.

l Nalgonda RTC depot stopped buses going towards Halia from 10 am till the end of the meeting, as per the orders of district police department, causing problems to regular commuters.

l As many as 497 buses from six depots of the erstwhile Nalgonda district and 20 buses from Khammam depot were operated to the CM's meeting in Halia. Nalgonda RTC region earned Rs 70 to Rs 75 lakh in a single day, RTC Nalgonda RM Rajendra Prasad informed.

l Following the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, police arrested five Dalit Shakthi party activists when they raised slogans and showed placards demanding removal of MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, for making insulting remarks on Dalits during a public meeting.

l Miryalguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao touched the CM's feet showing gratitude for sanctioning two lifts additionally apart from three lifts sanctioned to Miryalaguda constituency and for sanctioning Rs 5 crore to Miryalaguda municipality for town development works.