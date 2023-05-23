Nalgonda: Take to sports for overall fitness says Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that both physical fitness and mental balance can be achieved through sports.He exhorted youth and students not to limit themselves to studies, but give equal priority to sports as well.

The minister was inaugurating the CM Cup 2023 tournament (Kho- Kho, Kabaddi , Volleyball and Football) at MekalaAbhinava Stadium in Nalgonda district center on Monday.

District Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narendra Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, legislators KancharlaBhupal Reddy, Bhaskar Rao and local municipal chairman MandadiSaidireddy and others participated in the programme. Jagdish Reddy started the tourney by lighting the Akhanda Jyoti and released balloons in the air. He competed with sportsmen and infused enthusiasm by playing cricket in a professional manner.

Later, he said that it was Chief Minister KCR’s intention to develop sports spirit in the youth and hence the conduct of CM Cup 2023 competitions.