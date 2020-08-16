Nalgonda: 'TRS is catering to irrigation drinking water needs of Telangana' says G Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that none of the earlier governments catered to the minimum needs of irrigation and drinking water of Telangana as well as fluoride-hit Nalgonda district for 50 years before 2014 and added that water issues were addressed considerably in the past six years under TRS.

On Saturday, along with MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah he released water to the left and right canals of the Musi Project located in Ketepally mandal in the district.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that erstwhile Nalgonda district is flourishing with green fields as the district has been getting sufficient water from Krishna, Godavari and Musi rivers.

TRS government took up modernisation of the Musi Project by spending Rs 20 crore and at the same time replaced the washed away project gate with a new gate within a short span and provided water to ayacut farmers in Yasangi by providing stop log gates at the washed away gate.

Exemplifying the erstwhile Nalgonda district he said that the district has stood at top in the production of paddy in the last Yasangi season and stated that the farmers in tail end areas of NSP left canal, AMRP low level canal and Musi project are being provided with the irrigation facility due to the measures being taken up by the State government.

The fate of Suryapet district was changed after the Godavari water had been supplied through SRSP stage-2 canals.