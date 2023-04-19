Nalgonda: Voluntary ogranisations urged to help TB patients

Nalgonda : District Medical and Health Officer Kondalarao stated that voluntary organisations should come forward to help TB patients and added that such health problems can be eradicated with collective work.

Along with Nalgonda DSP Narsimha Reddy, he attended as chief guest at the distribution of Nutrition Kits to 50 women TB patients organised by Kanmantha Foundation at the District Government Hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said TB is curable and added that nutrition food will help patients for speedy recovery from the disease.

Eminent doctor Jayaprakash Reddy said that patients infected with TB need nutritional food along with medicines. They should follow the advice of doctors to take nutritious food and recover quickly from the disease. Especially, the sufferers should take proper care and not to spread this disease to others.

Nalgonda DSP Narasimha Reddy said that it is commendable that voluntary organisation Kanmantha Foundation is taking initiative for the welfare of TB affected women patients and added that all departments should work in coordination to make such programmes successful.

BJP leader Kanmantha Reddy Sridevi Reddy stated that they come forward to provide nutrition kits to TB patients on the call given by PM Modi to make the country TB mukt Bharath. She informed that being a lady she adopted 50 TB affected women and decided to provide nutrient kits for three months. She advised women to take care of their health in every aspect to keep families and society healthy.

IMA Neelagiri president Dr Sucharitha and TB patients participated in the programme.