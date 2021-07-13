Nalgonda : Youth held for practising witchcraft

Nalgonda : A youth, who tried to frighten a woman in the name of witchcraft, has landed in jail. The arrested was identified as Kudatala Murali of Rangareddy Nagar of Nalgonda mandal.

Briefing the media about the case here on Monday, DSP Venkateshwar Reddy informed that K Murali befriended with a woman of Gundlapally village of same mandal after misdialling her phone number. The woman rejected love proposal by Murali and married another person recently.

Angered by this, Murali wanted to disturb her marriage and resorted to witchcraft after watching Youtube and Facebook videos.

As part of his plan, he placed turmeric, saffron and Bhilawa seeds (Jeedi Ginjalu) in front of the woman's house on June 18 and threatened the woman's husband over phone.

Again, on the midnight of July 6, he placed a bone, jacket pieces, rice, bangles, Bhilawa seeds, a few strands of hair and lemons in front of the woman's house.

Her family members informed the local police about this. After examining the spot, police checked CCTV footage and phone location and nabbed the culprit.

Nalgonda Two town CI Chandra Shekar Reddy, rural SI Rajashekar Reddy and others were present during the press meet.