Nandamuri Rama Krishna thanks Telangana govt. for including NTR's life story in Class 10 syllabus

Nandamuri Rama Krishna expressed gratitude to Telangana government for including the life story of his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in Class 10 syllabus.

In a press note, he extended heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as soon as the news was announced. "On behalf of our family, a heartfelt thanks to the Telangana government and mainly, our beloved Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the respected cabinet colleague for including Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's life history as a part of the syllabus in school education," the note reads.

"Not just me, the whole Telugu people across the two Telugu speaking states and the world are also expressing their joy and happiness for the kind gesture. It is a moment of pride for all of us. NTR's life history will surely be a guiding light and an inspiration for generations to come. Discipline, honesty, determination to excel in whatever he does, his commitment towards the society, a vision to uplift the poor and downtrodden from poverty, and other social inequalities will surely inspire the students to become better citizens of our country. I express my profound gratitude again to KCR and the Telangana government for incorporating Sri NTR's life history in Telangana school education." he wrote.

The Telangana government has included the life history of NTR in the social studies subject of Class 10. Actor and politician MLA Balakrishna had also thanked the Chief Minister on the same.











