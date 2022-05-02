Narayanpet: Bandi promises 50 additional working days for MGNREGS workers

Narayanpet: While interacting with MGNREGS workers of Ramakrishnaiah Pally and Manipur Tanda villages as part his 19th day Praja Sangrama Yatra on Monday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised that he would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance addition 50 more working days to already existing 100 days work allocated to each person in the villages under the employment guarantee scheme.

During his padayatra, Bandi Sanjay came across about 300 farmers and MGNREGS workers who poured out their problems and issues with the BJP leader and urged him to intervene in helping them get their pending wages of more than 3 months from the government. The villagers also urged Bandi to help them get double bedroom houses, drinking water and irrigation water to their villages, as they are depending on only farming and MGNREGs works for their livelihood.

The villagers also petitioned with Bandi Sanjay that there are 100s of people in the village who are eligible for pensions and ration cards, however, the officials and the government is not heeding their request and they are not availing pensions and ration due to non inclusion of their names in to the government schemes.

Reacting to their complaints and problems Bandi Sanjay said that KCR will not heed their problems if they put their request in a sober and kind manner and said that to get their rights fulfilled people have to fight and protest against the government or else they will be sidelined and ignored by the government.

He said that he would definitely speak to PM Modi to ensure that 50 more working days are allocated to MGNREGS workers. Referring to pending payments to the MGNREGS workers Bandi said central government releases funds every month to pay the workers, however the state government is diverting those funds to their own schemes and delaying payments to the poor workers.

Bandi said that the central government is providing 5 kilograms of rice free of cost to each ration card holder and has also allocated more than 1.40 lakh houses to Telangana, but the KCR government in the name of providing double bed rooms has fooled the pubic and today no one has got houses, because of wrong policies of the TRS government.

Bandi said that the coming days are of BJP party and with the support of the people definitely the BJP will come into power in Telangana and the problems of the people will be solved.