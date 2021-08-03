Narayanpet: Congress demands completion of 50-bed hospital in Kosgi

Narayanpet: Congress party leaders from Kosgi mandal of Narayanpet district staged a protest against the government demanding immediate completion of the long pending 50-bed hospital in Kosgi.

Congress activists along with the locals, led by party Kosgi mandal president Varla Vijay Kumar, blocked Kosgi-Kodangal highway at Shivaji Chowk on Monday and raised slogans against the TRS and its government for deliberately delaying development works in Kosgi mandal.

Congress mandal president Vijay Kumar criticised that the TRS leaders gave tall promises and but failed to implement them. Despite lakhs of people across the State had suffered due to coronavirus, the State government was least bothered about the healthcare infrastructure in Kosgi mandal, he alleged.

"This is not the first time, every time they are ignoring our mandal and all development works in Kosgi are either going on at a snail's pace or pending for a long time,' he pointed out.

The Congress leaders demanded that the government must complete 50-bed hospital in Kosgi mandal immediately and help the people to get quality healthcare.