Narayanpet: Dilapidated ZPHS building demolished

Narayanpet: The old school building, which has been extremely in dilapidated condition, was dismantled and the debris was cleared paving way for open space to construct new classrooms for the students of Zilla Parishad High School in Marikal mandal of Narayanpet district.

According to Balalingaiah, a senior teacher at ZPHS Marikal, the old school building, which was earlier used for primary classes, has been in dilapidated condition for over a decade and was left unutilised.

Due to the recent rains, the condition of the old school building reached danger stage posing threat to the safety of the students. In view of this, the senior teacher along with the school headmistress sought donations from philanthropists and mobilised funds for dismantling the old building and cleared the school premises with all the debris.

Balalingaiah said that they had spent more than Rs 50,000 for dismantling and clearing the debris.

More than 715 children are studying at ZPHS Marikal, which is providing education to poor students from surrounding 12 villages of the mandal. In order to provide quality education to the students, new science lab, computer lab, furniture for school children and staff were provided through donors and NGO contributions.

"However, the school is falling short of six additional classrooms. More than 200 children were being taught under the trees in open areas due to lack of classrooms. We are urging the government and kindhearted donors to come forward and donate to construct the school building, so that the school children can have better facilities for effective learning," Balalingaiah urged.

He further noted that not only students, but teachers also suffering due to lack of proper staffroom and kitchen. There is also no building for library.