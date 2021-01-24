Narayanpet: One killed, five injured in two separate mishaps

Narayanpet: One person killed and five others were severely injured in two different accidents in Narayanpet district on Sunday.

A speeding Qualis vehicle, carrying a marriage party, was overturned at Sarjakhanpet village of Kosgi mandal. Even though all the passengers in the vehicle were safe, they received severe injuries and shifted to Kosgi Community Health Centre.

The marriage party of Sayed Ali family from Kosgi mandal was travelling to Togapur village. When the car reached Sarjakhanpet, the vehicle overturned as the driver lost control due to high speed.

In another incident, an omni mini van travelling from Tunkimetla to Vikarabad on Hyderabad-Bijapur highway was overturned after hitting road divider at Bojagadda Thanda. Anjalappa (32), resident of Mahbubnagar, died on the spot, while his son Vivek (9) and his brother's daughter Manusha were severely injured and admitted to Bomraspet Primary Health Centre.

Police registered a case and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.