Narayanpet: Release irrigation water under Sangambanda left canal

Narayanpet: The all-party members staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding immediate completion of pending canals works and release of irrigation water to agriculture fields under Sangambanda reservoir left lower canal. The leaders ledy by CPI district secretary Kondanna gave a representation to Additional Collector Chandra Reddy.



Speaking on the occasion, the leaders demanded the State government to immediately take cognizance of the long pending works of Sangambanda left lower canal and take up the works at the earliest to release irrigation water to the farm lands of nine villages of Makthal and Maganoor mandals in the district.

Kondanna said that Sangambanda reservoir was constructed and completed a decade ago on Krishna River and water is being supplied to thousands of acres under right and left canals upstream areas. However, the downstream left canal of Sangambanda reservoir was dug to more than 20 to 30 kilometers, the works at the starting point for an extent of half-a-kilometer were left pending because of objection by the people of Sangambanda villagers. The villagers are complaining that the government has not fulfilled the promise of providing complete Rescue and Rehabilitation (R&R) package to them. Leaders of Congress, TRS, BJP, CPI and CPM participated in the protest.