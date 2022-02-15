Narayanpet: SP N Venkateshwarlu swings into action against sand mafia

Narayanpet: Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarlu conducted surprise visits to the alleged illegal sand mining areas located in Rakonda, Pusalapadu and Bandarupally villages in Makthal mandal on Tuesday and directed the Makthal Sub Inspector and Circle Inspector of the region to draw a comprehensive plan to contain the illegal sand mining in the region.

As it is already known that recently Diddi Praveen Kumar, president of 'Nenu Saitam' Social organisation had filed a complaint with the SP two days ago and was urged to take measures to contain the illegal sand mining in the region. Acting on the complaint, the SP conducted surprise visits of various sand reaches in the villages and also inspected the Makthal police station and took stock of the various measures taken up by the local police to contain the sand mining and crimes in the region.

"We have received complaint that there is a wide range of illegal sand mining and transportation being done in the Rakonda, Pusalapadu and Bandarupally villages. Today we conducted a surprise visit to all these sand reaches and found that there were 4 trucks and many tractors which are moving without any number plate in the region. We have directed the local police to immediately conduct a meeting with the tractor owners, and tipper owners and make sure number plates are erected or else cases will be booked against all such vehicles and will be seized," said the SP. Adding further the SP said within the next 15 days a special task force will be set up to take care of illegal mining in the Rakonda and Usalapadu villages and strict action will be taken against the violators.

Reacting to the immediate action taken up by the SP, Diddi Praveen kumar thanked the SP and said that stern action should be taken against the illegal sand miners. Later the SP conducted surprise inspection of Makthal Police station and interacted with the local police. While speaking on the occasion, he said that if anyone is found supporting sand mafia, they will be immediately dismissed and suspended from their services.