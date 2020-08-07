Narsampet : MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy sets up isolation centre

Narsampet (Warangal Rural): In a gesture that perhaps setting an example to other people's representatives, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has set up a 200-bed isolation centre for the Covid-19 victims with all facilities in Narsampet spending money from his own pocket.

The MLA's idea is to provide free healthcare for the asymptomatic Covid-19 patients belonging to poor and downtrodden sections. "It's difficult for the poor patients who live in one or two rooms to maintain distancing from other family members.

These victims need some space to avoid other family members contracting from the pandemic, hence, I decided to set up the isolation centre," Reddy said.

The isolation centre, which housed in the government residential hostel in Narsampet town, is to offer healthcare and food free of cost.

Reddy said that they have plans to provide steam inhalation facility and 'Kashayam' to the victims. It's learnt that the MLA had taken permission from the Health Minister Eatala Rajender to run the isolation centre.