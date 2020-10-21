Narsampet: TRS hoodwinking people says MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy

Narsampet (Warangal Rural) : The result of the upcoming election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency seat should become an eye opener to the TRS government, BJP leader and former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said.

Speaking at a voter enrollment programme here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS had ignored the very concept of the Telangana Movement - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment).

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who made tall promises before the formation of Telangana, turned his back on people after assuming power, Revuri said.

Even though there are more than one lakh jobs vacant, the government had not made any attempt to fill them, he said, accusing the TRS of betraying the unemployed youth. Revuri said that the KCR government's focus was on redesigning the irrigation projects and promoting the Andhra contractors.

Referring to the ongoing enrollment of the voter list for the Council seat, Revuri expressed doubts over repealing the previous list. "Instead of updating the previous voter list, the government was going for a fresh list.

This is to avoid the names of graduates who are against the TRS," Revuri alleged. He appealed to students, graduates and intellectuals to vote against the TRS for its anti-people policies.