Narsampet: 'Upgraded hospital to be ready in 6 months'

Narsampet (Warangal): The State Government on Tuesday released Rs 10 crore for ensuring additional facilities in the upcoming district hospital in Narsampet, according to MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. It may be mentioned here that the government had already accorded permission for the upgradation of Area Hospital into district hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 58 crore.

The additional Rs 10 crore will be utilized for the construction of compound wall, staff quarters, shed for attendants, internal CC road and other works.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy thanked the Health Minister T Harish Rao for keeping his promise. It may be recalled here that Harish Rao assured the MLA of providing additional funds for the district hospital. Sudarshan Reddy said that tenders will be called for the remaining works as early as possible.

"A full-fledged hospital will be ready in about six months. All the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was giving utmost priority to healthcare," Sudarshan Reddy said.