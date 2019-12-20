Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

National award for Lingampally for effectively implementing MGNREGS

National award for Lingampally for effectively implementing MGNREGS
Highlights

Lingampally village has become popular at the national level by effectively implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme...

Nawabpet: Lingampally village has become popular at the national level by effectively implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The Union Rural Development Ministry selected the village for implementing the MGNREGS successfully. Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, DRDO Johnson, Sarpanch of the village S Narsimhulu, and field assistant of the village M Narsimhulu received the national award from Union Minster Narendra Singh Thomar at a function held at New Delhi on Thursday.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top