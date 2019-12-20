National award for Lingampally for effectively implementing MGNREGS

Nawabpet: Lingampally village has become popular at the national level by effectively implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The Union Rural Development Ministry selected the village for implementing the MGNREGS successfully. Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, DRDO Johnson, Sarpanch of the village S Narsimhulu, and field assistant of the village M Narsimhulu received the national award from Union Minster Narendra Singh Thomar at a function held at New Delhi on Thursday.