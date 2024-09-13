  • Menu
National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Ahir Meets CM Revanth Reddy

National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Ahir Meets CM Revanth Reddy
  • National Backward Classes (BC) Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a courtesy meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat.

During the meeting, several key issues concerning the welfare and development of backward classes were discussed. The discussions aimed at addressing the needs of backward communities in Telangana and exploring ways to further their socio-economic progress.

More Stories
