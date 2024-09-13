Live
- Why NRIs Are Increasingly Opting for Indian Health Insurance Plans in 2024
- Tollywood Actor Bishnu Adhikari Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs. 45 Lakh
- CM Revanth Reddy Urges Immediate Financial Aid for Flood-Affected Telangana
- CM Revanth Reddy Aims to Transform Hyderabad into a Clean City Like Indore
- Conman arrested for exploiting women
- Fire Safety Personnel Demonstrated Humanity by Saving a Life
- Health Department Conducts Awareness Seminar on Suicide Prevention and Seasonal Diseases for Students
- BRS Leaders Arrested in Gadwal district, in Protest Against Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy's Residence
- Grand Freshers' Day Celebration at Boys Junior College
- Telangana Government Committed to Farmers' Welfare: Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao
National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Ahir Meets CM Revanth Reddy
- National Backward Classes (BC) Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a courtesy meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat.
During the meeting, several key issues concerning the welfare and development of backward classes were discussed. The discussions aimed at addressing the needs of backward communities in Telangana and exploring ways to further their socio-economic progress.
