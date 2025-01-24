National Girl Child Day Celebrated Today: Minister Seethakka Extends Greetings

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Minister Seethakka extended her heartfelt wishes and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of girls.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Minister Seethakka emphasized that the government is dedicated to ensuring the education, health, and safety of girls across the state. She highlighted the various initiatives undertaken to uplift and empower girl children, ensuring they have equal opportunities to excel.

"The government is working tirelessly to shape the future of our girls and provide them with the resources they need to succeed," said the minister, reiterating the importance of collective efforts to create a safe and nurturing environment for every girl child.

National Girl Child Day is observed annually to promote awareness about the rights of girls and address challenges faced by them in society.