National Worm Program
National Deworming Program was organized at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College Palavancha, District Collector, Jitesh V....
National Deworming Program was organized at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College Palavancha, District Collector, Jitesh V. Patil Bhadradri, Kottagudem, was the Chief Guest in this program and said that every child should pay attention to health and education.
Everyone is cleanliness and hygieneIt was informed that Albendazole tablets must be taken once every six months. On the occasion of this program Mr. K. Chandrasekhar, Chairman of ZP informed that everyone should study and contribute to the country, today 200 children were given Albendazole tablets, in this program V. Winner, P. Durga, J. Durga, N. Kranti B. Nageswara Rao participated. and medicalOn behalf of the health department, in-charge D.M. And H.O.Dr. L. Bhaskar and Deputy D.M. And H.O. Dr. Sukrita Garu Program Officers Dr. Madhuvaran Garu, Dr. Balaji Garu, C. H. O. Nagabhushanam Deputy Demo, M.D. Fayaz Mohiddeen participated.