Navahnika Bramotsavalu begins at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: As part of Annual Bramotsavalu of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, Navahnika Bramotsavalu commenced here on Sunday.



The priests performed special pujas and conducted special abhishekam to the deities. Later the deities were decorated with colourful silk clothes and flowers.

There were no devotees due to lockdown.

According to sources, Ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar will attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama, which will be held on April 2.