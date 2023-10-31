Live
Just In
NCC camp concludes; 600 cadets from 5 States attend
Hyderabad: The Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) Camp – I, conducted at Vardhaman Engineering College, Shamshabad, by NCC Group, Secunderabad, under the aegis of NCC Directorate AP and Telangana from October 21 successfully concluded here on Monday. About 600 cadets from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Telangana participated.
The camp aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States/UTs through the concept of State/UT pairing. Accordingly, the cadets carried out activities to promote a cultural connection in language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices.
It was heartening to see Telangana cadets greeting their friends with ‘Sat Sri Akal’ and Punjab cadets are greeting with the terms ‘Namaste, Bagunnara’. The menu incorporated foods from Telangana cuisine as well as Punjabi, Haryanvi and Himachali.
The cadets were trained in military and job proficiency. They attended guest lectures by eminent military and civil speakers and were exposed to the basics of self-defence, focusing on comprehensive all-round development.
Various inter-directorate and inter-group competitions were also conducted. Marking the successful culmination of the camp, cadets presented an exceptional cultural programme representing the art forms of all participating States.
Col Sanjay Sayal, group commander, NCC Group Secunderabad gave away prizes. He thanked camp commandant Col. Piyush Srivastava, deputy camp commandant Lt Col S Magendran and other staff. He also thanked Dr JVR Ravindra, college principal, for sparing the buildings and infrastructure for the camp.