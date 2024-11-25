Need to reintroduce country’s forgotten pride: Bhagwat

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India's forgotten pride should be reintroduced.

Speaking at Lokmanthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers" here, Bhagwat talking about the importance of science having the consent of country's philosophical knowledge, cited the example of scientists stressing on ethics in the use of artificial intelligence.

He said India's value system emphasises individual's wisdom. There is logic. Wisdom in India's approach to issues and the country need not follow other approaches to problems. India can take good things from foreign countries, but it should have its own soul and structures.

“India is a Sanatan Nation. The dressing style and food habits might have changed but all are one internally and if searched there will be unity in diversity,” Bhagwat said.

“We will have to think on giving a contemporary form of our eternal dharma and culture,” he said. “What we have to do is, we have to introduce the forgotten pride of India again,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said, “The situation of the country is like this, not because the foreign invaders came here. Foreign invaders had no capability to conquer us and even today they do not have it. We became ‘Adharm Patis,’ that is the reason why this situation has come.

We have forgotten who we are, our self-respect. We have forgotten our goals of life and the greatness of our religion.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing examples from scriptures, said there was no discrimination against ‘Vanvasis’ (forest dwellers) as was being alleged by opposition. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy were among those who spoke.