NEET results 2020: Telangana girl gets all-India 3rd rank

Tummala Snikitha, a student from Telangana state has secured all-India third rank in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) results which were released on Friday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Snikitha who got 715 out of 720 marks is the second topper among the girls.

Anantha Parakrama B Nookala, another student from Telangana bagged 11th rank securing 710 marks. As many as seven students from Telangana have listed in the top 50 ranks.

Snikitha said that she was expecting to be made in the top 10 list but never expected that she would be topper from the state.

A total of 54,872 candidates registered for the exam from Telangana state out of which 50,392 appeared for the exam and among them 49.15 per cent students have been qualified in the exam.

The counselling will be conducted by the director-general of health sciences, the government of India for 15 per cent all-India quota seats. For state quota, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences will prepare the merit list according to the state rules and based on the all-India ranks.