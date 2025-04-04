Live
- Did Sreeleela Just Reveal Her Look From Her Bollywood Debut?
- Avantel Secures ₹11.37 Crore Contract from Goa Shipyard Limited to Equip Indian Navy’s Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) with Advanced Satcom Solutions
- Rohit Sharma Misses MI vs LSG Clash Due to Knee Injury
- Nikon Sets New Standard with Stunning Autofocus Abilities, Powerful Low-Light Performance with Z5II
- NeuroGaint Systems Taps IBM to Deliver AI-Powered Letter of Credit Processing
- The Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA becomes the Highest Selling Model in India in March 2025
- A Grain of Devotion: Writing Sri Rama's Name on Rice for 15 Years
- Pan-India Film Coolie Featuring Rajinikanth to Hit Theatres Aug 14
- Fine Rice Distribution Program Launched in Julakal to Support the Poor
- Hyderabad: UK Woman Scammed by Fake CBI, Delhi Police Officers
Neglect of Alampur Constituency: MLA and MLC Face Public Backlash Over Inaction
Alampur Constituency Public Questions MLA and MLC Over Neglect
Vaddepalli Mandal, Alampur: Former ZPTC member Kashapogu Raju has strongly criticized the MLA and MLC of Alampur constituency, questioning their apparent neglect of public concerns. His criticism comes in the wake of two tragic lightning strike deaths in the region, which, he alleges, the elected representatives have failed to acknowledge or respond to appropriately.
Lack of Response to Lightning Strike Deaths
Kashapogu Raju pointed out that despite the deaths of two individuals from the BC and Dalit communities due to a lightning strike, the MLA did not visit their families for condolence. He accused the MLA of discrimination, stating that while the leader promptly visits the homes of Reddy community members during such incidents, BC and Dalit families are ignored. He reminded the MLA that these communities also contributed to his election victory and urged him not to overlook them.
Neglect of Healthcare Facilities in Alampur
The former ZPTC member further criticized the healthcare crisis in the region. He pointed out that Arogyasri services are reportedly set to be suspended from the 7th of this month due to a lack of government funds in Andhra Pradesh. However, he questioned the MLA’s silence on the pressing issue of the 100-bed hospital in Alampur Chowrasta, which lacks adequate doctors. He accused the MLA of focusing on Arogyasri while ignoring the urgent need for medical professionals in the local government hospital, leaving people with no choice but to seek expensive private treatment.
Allegations of Political Priorities Over Public Welfare
Kashapogu Raju also highlighted a recent wedding event in a neighboring state, which the MLA attended. He contrasted this with the MLA’s failure to visit the families of the lightning strike victims, questioning his priorities. He alleged that the MLA is more interested in following the directions of influential Reddy leaders rather than addressing the real problems faced by the people of his constituency.
A Warning from the Public
He warned that if such neglect continues, the people of Alampur will teach the MLA a lesson in the next elections. He urged the leader to genuinely address public issues rather than simply engaging in political programs and affiliations that do not benefit the common people.
This statement from Kashapogu Raju has sparked a debate in the constituency, with growing demands for a response from the MLA regarding these serious allegations of neglect and discrimination.