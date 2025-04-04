Neglect of Alampur Constituency: MLA and MLC Face Public Backlash Over Inaction

Vaddepalli Mandal, Alampur: Former ZPTC member Kashapogu Raju has strongly criticized the MLA and MLC of Alampur constituency, questioning their apparent neglect of public concerns. His criticism comes in the wake of two tragic lightning strike deaths in the region, which, he alleges, the elected representatives have failed to acknowledge or respond to appropriately.

Lack of Response to Lightning Strike Deaths

Kashapogu Raju pointed out that despite the deaths of two individuals from the BC and Dalit communities due to a lightning strike, the MLA did not visit their families for condolence. He accused the MLA of discrimination, stating that while the leader promptly visits the homes of Reddy community members during such incidents, BC and Dalit families are ignored. He reminded the MLA that these communities also contributed to his election victory and urged him not to overlook them.

Neglect of Healthcare Facilities in Alampur

The former ZPTC member further criticized the healthcare crisis in the region. He pointed out that Arogyasri services are reportedly set to be suspended from the 7th of this month due to a lack of government funds in Andhra Pradesh. However, he questioned the MLA’s silence on the pressing issue of the 100-bed hospital in Alampur Chowrasta, which lacks adequate doctors. He accused the MLA of focusing on Arogyasri while ignoring the urgent need for medical professionals in the local government hospital, leaving people with no choice but to seek expensive private treatment.

Allegations of Political Priorities Over Public Welfare

Kashapogu Raju also highlighted a recent wedding event in a neighboring state, which the MLA attended. He contrasted this with the MLA’s failure to visit the families of the lightning strike victims, questioning his priorities. He alleged that the MLA is more interested in following the directions of influential Reddy leaders rather than addressing the real problems faced by the people of his constituency.

A Warning from the Public

He warned that if such neglect continues, the people of Alampur will teach the MLA a lesson in the next elections. He urged the leader to genuinely address public issues rather than simply engaging in political programs and affiliations that do not benefit the common people.

This statement from Kashapogu Raju has sparked a debate in the constituency, with growing demands for a response from the MLA regarding these serious allegations of neglect and discrimination.