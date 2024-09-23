Live
Neglect on Prajavani Complaints Won't Be Tolerated - Collector Badavath Santosh
District Collector Badavath Santosh issued a stern warning on Monday, stating that strict action will be taken against officials showing negligence in addressing complaints received during the Prajavani grievance program.
Nagar Kurnool : District Collector Badavath Santosh issued a stern warning on Monday, stating that strict action will be taken against officials showing negligence in addressing complaints received during the Prajavani grievance program. Speaking at the district's integrated collectorate meeting hall, the Collector personally received 167 complaints from across the district.
The Collector emphasized that many people bring long-pending issues to Prajavani with the hope of resolution. He directed the concerned departments to immediately process these complaints and provide solutions. He instructed officials to closely monitor and resolve complaints related to various departments, ensuring higher authorities take special measures to address these issues effectively. Several officials, including PD DRDA Chinna Obuluesu, Collectorate AO Chandrashekhar, superintendents of different sections like Yousuf Ali, and other district department heads were present during the program.