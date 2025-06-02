Negligence by District Bank Officials Delays PM Vishwakarma Scheme Benefits in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In a strong statement made at the State Bank of India branch in Aija Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at district-level bank officials for causing severe inconvenience to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. He expressed deep concern over the continued negligence by bank authorities, which he said is delaying vital support to eligible citizens.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the bank manager, Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the noble vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme with the intention of empowering people from 18 traditional artisan professions. The scheme, he said, has already brought hope and happiness to thousands across the country. However, he added, the ground reality in Jogulamba Gadwal paints a different picture.

Despite completing the required six-month training under the scheme, many beneficiaries are still awaiting the necessary loan disbursements, Reddy pointed out. He criticized the district-level bank authorities for failing to forward the list of beneficiaries to local bank branches, thereby stalling the next phase of assistance.

“This is not just administrative delay—it is negligence that directly affects the livelihoods of poor families,” said Reddy. “If the bank authorities had acted on time, beneficiaries could have received loans ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakhs, enabling them to improve their economic conditions. The delay is a betrayal of the Prime Minister’s vision.”

He further alleged that even though login access has been provided from gram panchayats and municipal bodies, the process is still obstructed due to the apathy of district officials. This, according to Reddy, has led to widespread distress among applicants who have fulfilled all eligibility criteria but are still waiting for support.

The BJP, he stated, demands immediate action—including issuing full login access to all gram panchayats and municipal bodies in the district. He warned that failure to respond swiftly would lead the party to mobilize thousands of affected beneficiaries for a massive protest at the district headquarters. “We will not hesitate to hold sit-ins and demonstrations until the issue is resolved and the responsible officials are held accountable,” Reddy asserted.

The press interaction and visit to the bank were also attended by several BJP leaders and supporters, including:

Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy

State Kisan Morcha Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao

Lakshman Goud, Bellamkonda Nagaraju, Lakshmanachari, Raghu, Vinod, Srinivas Reddy, and Sudhakar Achari, along with several PM Vishwakarma scheme beneficiaries.

This development has brought the functioning of district banking authorities under scrutiny and may compel administrative intervention if the issue remains unresolved.