Negligence by Palamuru University Sparks Outrage Among Students and Faculty

NagarKurnool: The negligence of Palamuru University officials in the united Mahbubnagar district has once again come to light. The university released the almanac for second, fourth, and sixth-semester degree students on December 19 at 3 PM.

Shockingly, the almanac states that degree classes were to commence on December 17, even though the orders were issued three days later. This delay has angered both students and lecturers, as students effectively lost three days of classes due to the university’s mismanagement.

Guest lecturers are also expressing frustration, as they stand to lose three days of wages because of this delay. Criticism against the university officials is mounting, with allegations of consistent negligence in handling academic schedules.

Adding to the controversy, degree exams are scheduled to continue until December 23. Critics argue that issuing orders for the commencement of classes before the completion of exams highlights the university’s lack of planning and disregard for proper procedure.

This is not the first instance of such mistakes by Palamuru University, and dissatisfaction among students and faculty is growing. There is a growing demand for the university to immediately revise the almanac, rectify its mistakes, and ensure justice for both students and guest faculty.