Negligence will not be tolerated: Minister Satyavathi Rathod in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: At a time when everyone was thinking about celebration plans on the eve of New Year 2020, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod has other ideas as she made a surprise visit to Ekalavya Model Residential School for Tribal Girls at Kuravi.



The Minister warned the regional coordinator and other officials for not keeping the premises clean. "Any such negligence would not be spared in the future. The officials need to ensure hygienic conditions in the schools," Rathod said, referring to the State government's call to keep the schools clean and green. She directed the regional coordinator to inspect the schools at regular intervals so that to ensure a perfect ambience for the students for studies.

Earlier, the Minister, who participated in the students' prayer, had interacted with them. Rathod made students feel free before she elicited information from them about the facilities and shortcomings in the school. Later, she played boxing with the inmates.