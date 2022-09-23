Never used liquor, money to win polls, claims KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has claimed that he had neither distributed a single drop of liquor nor money in the four elections he contested so far. Those who want to compete against him in Sircilla should also do good deeds to win the hearts of the people. All the expenses incurred during elections were a waste serving public would be enough to win the elections, he said. Rama Rao formally launched the distribution of tabs loaded with Byjus software to more than 6,000 junior college students in the district at Sircilla Government Junior College on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister made it clear that he would not distribute liquor or give money to voters in elections. He said that there were many people to compete against him and they should also do public service and win public support.

One should try to give employment to at least to 10 people to sustain their lives. One should gain people's support by public service but should not pollute the election atmosphere, Rama Rao suggested. The Minister stated that he has been working hard for the development of Sircilla and Vemulawada towns. Some people imagine that when power comes, it was permanent. But the opportunity should be used to do a good deed.