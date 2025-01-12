New building works of OGH to begin soon

Hyderabad: Construction of the Osmania General Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities is set to commence by the end of January, following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's decision to lay the foundation stone for the new hospital building. The finalisation of building designs and transfer of land from the Police Department to the Medical and Health Department at Goshamahal Stadium will be expedited.

During a review meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister directed officials from the Medical and Police departments to resolve all challenges related to the land transfer at Goshamahal for the OGH. He inquired about the availability of land at the location, and authorities provided a detailed briefing on the designs for the new hospital building, presenting sample maps.

The Chief Minister suggested several modifications and enhancements to the designs prepared by the consultancy. He emphasised the need for the hospital to be equipped with comprehensive modern facilities and instructed officials to finalise the designs with consideration for future needs, including the development of road networks, parking facilities, a mortuary, and other essential infrastructure within the hospital premises. The Chief Minister stressed that the designs should incorporate forward-looking planning to prevent issues during future road expansions and flyover constructions. In addition to state-of-the-art facilities, he highlighted the importance of developing parks and green spaces to provide a relaxing environment for visitors and patients. He further instructed that the plan be prepared to construct the hospital with advanced facilities comparable to those in corporate hospitals. The Chief Minister urged officials to finalise the designs for the new Osmania Hospital buildings and take necessary steps to lay the foundation stone by the end of this month.