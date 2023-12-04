New CM to take oath today evening at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The new Chief Minister of Telangana will take oath in Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan at 8.30 pm on Monday. The part state leaders and Central Observers are awaiting the final announcement of the names of CM and Dy CMs. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the recommendation of the CLP and comments of observers. An announcement is expected around 6 PM, sources said.

