New CS Santhi Kumari to begin her innings with 'Kanti Velugu' conduct

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has taken up the first big task of making success the 'Kanti Velugu' programme which is to be launched from January 18 across the State.

The CS held a teleconference with the district collectors and asked them to ensure that the prestigious 'Kanti Velugu' programme should be conducted successfully in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She advised the district collectors to strive to break the record created by the State during the first round of 'Kanti Velugu' programme held in 2018 by conducting more eye screening tests during this round.

Around 15 lakh spectacles have been dispatched to all the primary health centres and urban centres so far, she said. As many as 1,500 special teams have been formed for smooth conduct of the programme.

Santhi Kumari instructed that special programmes should be conducted to create awareness amongst all households on 'Kanti Velugu'. Efforts should be made to provide high quality service to people, she added.

Secretary to Health and Family Welfare Rizvi, Health Commissioner Sweta Mohanty, Director, Municipal Administration Satyanarayana and other officials attended the teleconference.