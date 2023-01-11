New CS: Shanta Kumari, Ramakrishna or Arvind Kumar?

Hyderabad: Who will be the next administrative boss in Telangana? Will it be Special Chief Secretary A Santha Kumari, Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao or Special Chief Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar? This is the issue that has become a hot topic in the bureaucratic circles in Telangana following the High Court verdict asking Somesh Kumar to report to AP.

It is being said that the state government may opt in favour of Ramakrishna Rao who is a Telugu man. This speculation is being made as the opposition parties have been alleging that the state government had given all important posts to officers who belong to Bihar.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao preferred Krishna Rao over 1991 batch official Arvind Kumar as Finance Secretary. Other officials, who are in the race for the post of Chief Secretary, are special Chief Secretary to Irrigation Rajath Kumar (1991 batch) and Special Secretary to Roads and Building Sunil Sharma (1990 Batch).

Sources said that the state government would take a final decision on the successor to Somesh Kumar by Wednesday evening. In view of the 2023 assembly elections, KCR wants to pick up an officer who could play a key role in implementing the welfare schemes.