New DCC chiefs to be chosen based on leaders’ opinions: AICC observer

New DCC chiefs to be chosen based on leaders' opinions: AICC observer
Hanumakonda:' AICC observer for Warangal and Hanumakonda districts Navjyoti Patnaik announced on Monday that as part of the Congress Sanghatan...

Hanumakonda:' AICC observer for Warangal and Hanumakonda districts Navjyoti Patnaik announced on Monday that as part of the Congress Sanghatan Shreyaan Abhiyan programme, launched under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPL Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, the process of selecting new DCCs across the country will be based on the opinions of party leaders and activists.

A review meeting was held with key leaders of the Warangal West Assembly constituency in Hanumakonda district. The meeting was chaired by Hanumakonda DCC president and MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

