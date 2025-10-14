Live
- Infosys Kicks Off Annual Appraisals as Employees Anticipate Long-Overdue Salary Hikes in 2026
- Cong backs Sharjeel Imam's bid to contest Bihar polls, says many with charges contested before
- Google Announces $10 Billion Investment in Data Center and AI Projects in Andhra Pradesh
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
New DCC chiefs to be chosen based on leaders’ opinions: AICC observer
Hanumakonda:' AICC observer for Warangal and Hanumakonda districts Navjyoti Patnaik announced on Monday that as part of the Congress Sanghatan Shreyaan Abhiyan programme, launched under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPL Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, the process of selecting new DCCs across the country will be based on the opinions of party leaders and activists.
A review meeting was held with key leaders of the Warangal West Assembly constituency in Hanumakonda district. The meeting was chaired by Hanumakonda DCC president and MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.
