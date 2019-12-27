New Dean for Student Affairs in Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Warangal

Warangal: Prof G Raghotham Reddy has been appointed as the Dean of Student Affairs in Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Warangal, (KITSW) here on Friday.



KISW Principal K Ashoka Reddy said that Prof Raghotham Reddy, who joined the institute in2002, worked as the Head of the Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) department for nine years.

Prof Raghotham had so far authored one textbook in ECE and published 36 research papers in various reputed international journals and conferences.

He also filed one patent in field of communication engineering.

He received grants from AICTE and DST to organise faculty development programmes and technical workshops for the benefit of faculty as well as student community.

Prof Raghotham Reddy said that he will focus on student development programmes that enhance the reputation of the institution. Dean R&D Prof P Niranjan, HOD of ME Prof K Sridhar, HoD EIE Prof K Venumadhav, M Narsimha Rao, M Raghuram, Dr P Srikanth and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary were among others present.