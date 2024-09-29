New Digital Cards to treat woman as head of family

Hyderabad: Women will be mentioned as the head of the family in the new Family Digital Cards which will soon be issued by the state government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to consider women as the head of the house and other family members will be listed on the back of the digital family card. A survey will be taken up on a pilot basis in two villages in rural assembly constituencies and two urban segments in each assembly constituency starting on October 3.

RDO rank officers will be appointed in every rural assembly segment and Municipal Zonal Commissioner rank officials in the urban segment to monitor the survey to identify the families in the pilot project. The Chief Minister warned that the field-level inspection should be carried out thoroughly and accurately to ensure that no errors are reported. The CM directed the officials to study the best practices of other states in designing and issuing the cards. They were also advised to study the shortcomings of the digital cards in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra so that such challenges could be avoided here.

The team of officials who went round these states to study the scheme in vogue gave a PowerPoint presentation on Saturday. They also explained about the designs adopted by different states, the advantages and disadvantages of the card.

After the review, the Chief Minister directed the officials to stop collecting unnecessary information like bank accounts and PAN cards. Reddy suggested that families should be identified based on the available data in the existing ration cards, Rajiv Arogyasri, IT, agriculture and other welfare schemes.