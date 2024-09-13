New PCC chief rubbishes buzz on bypoll in State

Hyderabad: Newly appointed PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday rubbished the by-poll talk. However, he said even in the worst-case scenario, if this turns out to be reality, then Congress still holds the ground and wins.

Speaking to media persons after meeting AICC chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi, the leader exuded confidence that State Congress was prepared for any situation, and even in case of bypoll, the party will win from the government with an increased majority. Over the new executive committee, he explained that till the formation of new committees of PCC, the existing committees will continue functioning. Mahesh Kumar, who will take charge on this Sunday, affirmed that he would be talking to the party high command in the near future about the constitution of new committees.

Over the PAC controversy, the Congress leader maintained that MLA A Gandhi was technically a BRS MLA, and hence he was eligible as PAC chairman. He alleged that the BRS leaders were not bothered about the existing MLAs, some of whom were in touch with Congress and ready to leave the party.