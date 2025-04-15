New portal soon to update details of multiple schemes

Hyderabad: The State government will launch a new portal to update the details of all scheme benefits and also the beneficiaries soon.

In a review meeting on Prajavani programme on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials that the portal should be created so that everyone will know the beneficiaries of government schemes and the progress of their implementation in a transparent manner. The CM asked the officials to review in advance which information should be kept confidential according to the laws in force without compromising the personal security of the people. An official committee will be formed at the officer level to finalise guidelines for the portal.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister that the Prajavani has been conducted 117 times in which people registered 54,619 petitions. Of these, 68.4 per cent (37,384) petitions have been addressed, officials informed the Chief Minister.

CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to implement more transparent and efficient procedures to resolve Prajavani petitions expeditiously. The Prajavani programme being conducted in the district centres should be linked with the Prajavani dashboard held in Praja Bhavan, the Chief Minister emphasised that the issues at the mandal, division and district level should be resolved on the spot.

Instructing the officials to provide him with live access to the Prajavani dashboard, the CM said that he will also be able to know the resolution of Prajavani petitions and what kind of applications are being received from the public. It will also be faster to direct the concerned officials on the steps to be taken to resolve the petitions instantly.