New ration cards and pensions for beneficiaries soon: KTR

The state government would issue ration cards and pensions to all the beneficiaries soon, said minister KT Rama Rao addressing a public gathering at Warangal.

The minister was on a visit to Warangal where he inaugurated daily water supply and laid foundation stone for the construction of double bedroom houses under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. "The government has allocated Rs 300 crore in the budget 2021 for the development of Warangal and has spent around Rs 1,580 crore for the daily water supply to quench the thirst of people in town," said the minister who inaugurated the Mission Bhagiratha water tank at Rampur.

He assured the public to develop Warangal as Wonderful city and said that the Chief Minister was working with keen interest on it. He also requested the people to elect the right candidate like K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming GWMC elections.

"Despite the state facing severe losses to the pandemic, the government has not interrupted the implementation of welfare programmes in the state," the minister said.