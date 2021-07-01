New ration cards to be distributed from July 5: KTR

New ration cards will be distributed to the beneficiaries from July 5 and Aasara pensions for above 57 will be given soon, said minister KT Rama Rao. The minister on Thursday laid a foundation stone for the Gram Panchayat office in Rajapeta of Gambiraopeta in Rajanna Sircilla district as a part of Palle Pragati programme.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the developments which were not done in the last 70 years have been completed by the TRS government within seven years. "Manair has reached its full capacity due to the Kaleshwaram project. The lakes in the state are brimming after achieving separate statehood which in turn benefitted fishermen. Narmala lake has been overflowing even during the hot summer," the minister reminded.



He also said that the government will take up the second phase of sheep distribution.



The minister appealed to the people to plant saplings across the village which will enhance the oxygen in the air during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

