New revenue act will be enforced soon: CM KCR

Chief Minister KCR made sensational comments on corruption in the Revenue Department. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said the new revenue act will be introduced soon in the legislation. He said, what is need for the public to carry petrol bottles to the revenue offices. "This is purely the fault of the employees for harassing them in the name of the bribe, " KCR asserted.

The Revenue Department needs to do a self-examination and asserted that it is the only department, which resorts to corruption. CM KCR said corruption is no longer obsolete, the government will take severe action against the revenue department, if the latter will not introspect.