New Vision celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Khammam: New Vision school celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas day to honour Indian soldiers who won the Kargil war against Pakistan.

The programme, led by Principal MD Abad Ali and Academic Director CH Karthik, included a tribute to martyrs and remembered the bravery of Colonel Acharya Padmini, a Telugu soldier who died in the war.

