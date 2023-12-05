Newly-elected MLAs begin jockeying for cabinet berths

Hyderabad: The newly elected Congress MLAs who congregated from across the State for taking part in Congress legislature party meetings began lobbying for getting plum ministries in the next government.

After it was decided that the CLP meeting will be held in one of the city’s hotels, those from Hyderabad and neighbouring districts arrived. However around 20 MLAs reached Hyderabad only in the morning hours on Monday. The early birds also had a chance to lobby for getting the Minister’s position in the cabinet which will take shape in coming days. Some of them had detailed discussions with PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AICC (TS) incharge Manikrao Thakre.

According to sources, depending on the finalisation of the CLP leader and taking into consideration the caste equations the party is likely to take call. Speculation is ripe that in case the Chief Minister’s position is cleared for Revanth, then at least one of the MLAs from SC and ST communities be offered Deputy Chief Minister’s position. Top names making rounds include Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Seethakka. In case there are multiple Deputy CMs another would be from BC, besides minority which remain under consideration. Besides Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar name is under consideration, apart from former Minister Shabbir Ali’s name through MLC quota. It is being said that women, besides SC and ST will be prominent in the next cabinet. While BC’s name is being proposed for Speaker’s post.

It is also believed that the list which was forwarded to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge also suggests the name of Bhatti for the Finance Ministry apart from Deputy CM’s post.

While Home for Seetakka, besides offering her Deputy CM’s post. Former Minister and Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu as IT Minister, Sudarshan Reddy as Agriculture Minister. One of the most senior leaders T Nageswara Rao as R&B Minister, Damodar Raja Narsimha as Education Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao as Tourism Minister.

Amongst others who are most likely be in the cabinet include N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Panchayat Raj), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (MA&UD), Konda Surekha (Women & Child Welfare), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Irrigation), Vivek Venkata Swamy (SC Welfare), Malreddy Rangareddy (sports), Ponnam Prabhakar (Forest), Madan Mohan (IT). There is also a proposal for including some who did not contest or lost elections by getting them on board from MLC quota. They are Shabbir Ali (Minority), Addanki Dayakar (Labour) and Kodanda Ramreddy (Health).