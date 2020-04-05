NGOs question GHMC's move to stop direct food distribution

Hyderabad: The voluntary groups which are engaged in distribution of food amongst the poor have expressed concern over the decision of GHMC to 'initiate action' against those distributing food directly during lockdown.

They demanded clarification from Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, as this decision would push a huge section affected by lockdown to starvation.

Organisations like United Citizen's Forum (UCF) which has now tied up with I-PAC of Prashant Kishore, the renowned political strategist, and Swiggy, one of the top food-service aggregators (FSA), questioned the decision.

Its national president, Maqbool Mateen argued that the issue of banning NGOs doing 'humane work' would be contrary to the appreciation note issued on March 30 by Amitabh Kanth, CEO, NitiAyog.

Kanth, who heads the empowered group set up by the government to coordinate with private sectors, NGOs and international organization response-related activities to check spread of COVID-19, asked for coordinated efforts with government and to ensure that no one goes without shelter and food.

"Our volunteers have been taking all the required precautions, wearing head covers, masks, gloves, shoe covers and maintaining social distance.

We know it is not possible for GHMC alone to reach every needy in the city and outskirts to serve, so, we request the Mayor and the Addl. Commissioner GHMC to allow NGOs like UCF to continue their social work," Mateen noted.

Meanwhile, others took to twitter and questioned the seriousness of the Mayor's statement.

Tagging the Mayor and KTR, BV Seshagiri questioned, "If any NGO or individual is found distributing meal, dry rice or any other item directly to the public, the matter will be viewed seriously & action initiated against those contravening the law. Sir, please clarify, many will be left hungry ?"

Hafez Mohammed Rashaduddin, city president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), which has already spent close to Rs 50 lakh in distribution of food packets and ration kits across the city, tweeted, "NGOs are doing good job by distributing ration and food to needy.

Now GHMC wants to stop NGOs it. Neither the government nor the NGOs will reach and the poor will suffer. Mayor should take back his decision."