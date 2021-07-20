NIA conducts multiple searches in Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted multiple searches at nine locations in Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Medchal districts.

According to a release by the agency, searches were conducted at the premises of accused persons, Muthu Nagaraju (Mahbubnagar), Kommarajula Kanukaiah ( Medchal), Gunji Vikram (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Sura Saraiah (Jangaon) and V Sathish (Mahbubnagar).

Further searches were carried out at the places of Vallepu Swamy of Warangal Urban district and Trinadha Rao of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The NIA seized metal plates and pieces, iron pipes and circles/coins/'billas' suspected to be used for making IEDs & grenade launchers, incriminating documents and explosive substances, including slurry sticks and detonators.

The searches were conducted based on a case registered in February 2021, wherein it was stated that eight persons, including four underground cadre of CPI (Maoist), were in possession of explosive material, including 400 detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire.

The arrested accused Nagaraju and Kanukaiah were found in possession of the material. They were transporting it to Chhattisgarh. Further investigation is on.