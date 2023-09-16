NIA conducts raids in Hyderabad and Tamilnadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in the city, including Old Basti, on Saturday morning. The searches are being carried out at four locations, including the residences of individuals suspected to have sympathies with the ISI.



The NIA has discovered that these suspects were involved in an ISIS module operating through various organisations. Similar searches are also being conducted in Hyderabad and other parts of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, searches are being conducted at ten locations, while in Coimbatore, searches are being carried out at 20 places.

A total of 30 locations in Tamil Nadu and four places in Hyderabad are being searched. It has been reported that two individuals have been detained during these operations. Further details regarding the searches are yet to be disclosed.





National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case. The raids are underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad, and 1 location in… pic.twitter.com/9aoC4nZIA7 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023



