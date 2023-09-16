Live
- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
Just In
NIA conducts raids in Hyderabad and Tamilnadu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in the city, including Old Basti, on Saturday morning.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in the city, including Old Basti, on Saturday morning. The searches are being carried out at four locations, including the residences of individuals suspected to have sympathies with the ISI.
The NIA has discovered that these suspects were involved in an ISIS module operating through various organisations. Similar searches are also being conducted in Hyderabad and other parts of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, searches are being conducted at ten locations, while in Coimbatore, searches are being carried out at 20 places.
A total of 30 locations in Tamil Nadu and four places in Hyderabad are being searched. It has been reported that two individuals have been detained during these operations. Further details regarding the searches are yet to be disclosed.